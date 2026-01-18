Delhi's air turns 'severe,' thick fog brings city to a standstill

Why does this matter?

With pollution spiking, authorities have rolled out strict GRAP Stage-IV rules—think bans on non-essential trucks and tighter construction curbs—to help clear the air.

The thick fog isn't just an eyesore: about 35% of departures and 27% of arrivals at Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, dozens of trains are running late by hours, and schools in Delhi-NCR have shifted classes, except those in Classes 10 and 12, to a hybrid mode so students can stay safe indoors.