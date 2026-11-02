Delhi's AQI at 385 to 428, hazardous to severe
India
Delhi's air quality just took a serious hit: AQI levels hovered between 385 and 428, in the "hazardous" to "severe" range.
Areas like Rohini, Akshardham Temple, and ITO are all struggling with "very poor" air, making it tough for everyone to breathe easy.
Delhi government inspects 14,930 vehicles
The Delhi government is cracking down: 14,930 vehicles were checked for pollution certificates and 300 construction sites were inspected.
Traffic police are also turning back or impounding vehicles that don't meet norms.
Plus, awareness campaigns at city borders aim to get everyone on board with pollution control.
As Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa put it, these steps are all about protecting people's health while the city fights back against the smog.