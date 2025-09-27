Delhi's AQI hits 169, marking start of pollution season India Sep 27, 2025

Delhi woke up to a sharp spike in air pollution this Saturday, with the AQI hitting 169—up from 120 just the day before.

This marks the beginning of the city's familiar pollution season, thanks to dust swept in by a cyclonic system.

The result? The worst air quality Delhi has seen since mid-June and that classic gray haze hanging over the skyline.