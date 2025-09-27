Next Article
Delhi's AQI hits 169, marking start of pollution season
India
Delhi woke up to a sharp spike in air pollution this Saturday, with the AQI hitting 169—up from 120 just the day before.
This marks the beginning of the city's familiar pollution season, thanks to dust swept in by a cyclonic system.
The result? The worst air quality Delhi has seen since mid-June and that classic gray haze hanging over the skyline.
Pollution and weather
The Central Pollution Control Board is calling this "moderate."
Weather-wise, things aren't helping: Saturday saw temps reach 37.2°C (well above average), and humidity hovered at 54%.
With October around the corner—when factors like stubble burning and traffic usually make things worse—it's time to keep an eye on Delhi's air as pollution season ramps up.