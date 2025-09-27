IMD warns of heavy rains in Maharashtra; red alert issued

Emergency measures are being ramped up

To keep things under control, authorities are setting up water pumps in flood-prone spots and putting repair teams on standby for any power or infrastructure issues.

Residents are getting regular updates via SMS and media.

Meanwhile, Marathwada has been hit especially hard since September 20—some villages have been cut off by flooded roads and there's been serious crop damage and even loss of life.

