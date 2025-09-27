IMD warns of heavy rains in Maharashtra; red alert issued
Heads up, Maharashtra!
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts on Sunday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, with forecasts of continued rainfall through September 30.
There's a real risk of urban flooding in places like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.
Officials are also watching out for landslides and flash floods in hilly areas.
Emergency measures are being ramped up
To keep things under control, authorities are setting up water pumps in flood-prone spots and putting repair teams on standby for any power or infrastructure issues.
Residents are getting regular updates via SMS and media.
Meanwhile, Marathwada has been hit especially hard since September 20—some villages have been cut off by flooded roads and there's been serious crop damage and even loss of life.
