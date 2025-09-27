Next Article
Heavy rain floods Hyderabad's Peddapur pump station, disrupts water supply
India
Heavy rain on Saturday flooded the Peddapur pump station—one of Hyderabad's main sources for drinking water.
With phase-3 pumps submerged after a nearby stream overflowed, several parts of the city are now facing water disruptions.
HMWS&SB teams on ground
HMWS&SB teams, led by Chief K. Ashok Reddy and Technical Director Mr. Sudarshan, are working non-stop to drain floodwater and fix equipment.
They're aiming to get things back to normal within 48 hours, highlighting just how crucial this pump station is for Hyderabad's daily needs—and how quickly weather can shake up city life.