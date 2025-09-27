Next Article
Man shoots wife, son during family argument in Delhi
India
A family argument in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur turned violent on Saturday when a man allegedly shot his wife and son at the residence where she was staying with her parents.
The incident happened around 1:43pm and both victims were quickly taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.
Police are now searching for the accused, who fled the scene.
Case registered as accused remains at large
Police say ongoing marital issues had led the woman to move back with her parents a couple of months ago.
When her husband visited on Saturday, things escalated into a fight that ended in gunfire.
Investigators have registered a case for attempted murder and violation of the Arms Act, and forensic teams are gathering evidence as police continue their search for the suspect.