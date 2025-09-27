Next Article
Mizoram: 3 Myanmarese caught with illegal weapons, contraband near border
India
Assam Rifles caught three Myanmarese nationals on Thursday near the Indo-Myanmar border in southern Mizoram, stopping them as they rode motorcycles carrying illegal weapons and contraband.
The arrest happened just 7km from Tuipang village, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb cross-border trafficking.
Arrest part of bigger crackdown on illegal cross-border trafficking
The team found 580 shotgun cartridges, six air rifles, an optical scope, and 15,000 air pellets—plus Areca nuts, tobacco tins, local rum, silicon carbide, and about 500K Kyat in cash.
The suspects—Biehmo, Feithaisa, and Laibawi—were handed over to local police for legal action.
This is part of a bigger crackdown by Assam Rifles on illegal arms and goods moving across the border this year.