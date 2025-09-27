Mizoram: 3 Myanmarese caught with illegal weapons, contraband near border

Arrest part of bigger crackdown on illegal cross-border trafficking

The team found 580 shotgun cartridges, six air rifles, an optical scope, and 15,000 air pellets—plus Areca nuts, tobacco tins, local rum, silicon carbide, and about 500K Kyat in cash.

The suspects—Biehmo, Feithaisa, and Laibawi—were handed over to local police for legal action.

This is part of a bigger crackdown by Assam Rifles on illegal arms and goods moving across the border this year.