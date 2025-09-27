Madhya Pradesh woman elopes with sister-in-law, leaves husband, son behind
In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a woman named Sandhya reportedly ran away with her sister-in-law Mansi, leaving behind her husband Ashutosh and their five-year-old son.
The story has surprised many since it involves two women from the same family choosing to leave together.
Their families are struggling to come to terms with what happened.
Sandhya first disappeared on August 12 but turned up briefly at the local railway station before vanishing again on August 22—this time without her phone.
Ashutosh later found messages hinting at a romantic bond between Sandhya and Mansi, which led him to file a missing person report.
Police are now searching for both women under the supervision of ASP Suryakant Sharma, though tracking them is tough without Sandhya's phone.
Some technical clues have been found, but the investigation is still ongoing as the families wait for answers.