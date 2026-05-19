Delhi's AQI hits 208, Stage I GRAP activated across NCR

Open burning banned, vehicle curbs

Open burning of waste is banned, and restaurants can only use gas or electric appliances: no coal or firewood.

Older diesel and gasoline vehicles are off the roads, with tighter emission checks for everyone else.

City crews will step up dust control using road sweepers and water sprays.

Construction can continue if it follows the required dust-control measures, including anti-smog guns, covered material transport, and on-site dust mitigation.