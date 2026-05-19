Delhi's AQI hits 208, Stage I GRAP activated across NCR
Delhi's air just got worse, with the air quality index, or AQI, hitting 208 (poor category) today.
To tackle this, authorities have rolled out Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region, a system that brings in stricter rules as pollution rises.
Open burning banned, vehicle curbs
Open burning of waste is banned, and restaurants can only use gas or electric appliances: no coal or firewood.
Older diesel and gasoline vehicles are off the roads, with tighter emission checks for everyone else.
City crews will step up dust control using road sweepers and water sprays.
Construction can continue if it follows the required dust-control measures, including anti-smog guns, covered material transport, and on-site dust mitigation.
Industries face penalties, poor air forecast
Industries breaking pollution norms face penalties, but schools, offices, and public transport aren't impacted right now.
The weather department says Delhi's air might stay poor for a few more days, so expect these measures to stick around a bit longer.