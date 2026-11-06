Delhi's AQI hits 389 amid heavy smog across NCR
India
Delhi woke up to another day of heavy smog and Very Poor air, with the city's AQI hitting 389.
It wasn't just Delhi: Gurugram's air was also hazardous at 360, and places like Noida and Ghaziabad weren't far behind.
Across the capital, pollution levels varied, with 34 of 60 monitoring stations reporting Moderate levels and only one Satisfactory reading.
PM2.5 main pollutant in NCR
PM2.5 was the main pollutant in several NCR cities. Gurugram had it especially bad, but Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad also faced very unhealthy air.