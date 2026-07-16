Delhi's Azadpur to get Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue by December
India
Delhi's Azadpur roundabout is getting a 15-foot bronze statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Announced on July 15, the project is part of a larger revamp for the area and will be ready by December 2026, just in time for Vajpayee's birth anniversary.
It's all about honoring his legacy in a spot that sees tons of daily traffic.
Azadpur revamp gets ₹4.47cr funding
The whole redevelopment comes with a ₹4.47 crore budget, most of which goes into civil and electrical upgrades.
Besides the massive statue (which weighs in at 1,500kg!), the area will see better civic amenities and a renovated foot overbridge to make it more accessible and user-friendly.
The idea is to give north Delhi a modern touch while celebrating one of India's most respected leaders.