Delhi's Beating Retreat 2026: Here's your traffic heads-up
Heads up if you're in Delhi this week—major road closures are coming for the Beating Retreat rehearsal (Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-6pm) and the main event (Thursday, 2-9:30pm) at Vijay Chowk.
The city center is going to be tricky to navigate during these hours.
What's closed and where can you go instead?
Vijay Chowk and key stretches like Raisina Road, Kartavya Path, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts will be off-limits for regular traffic.
Your best bet? Stick to Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg or other suggested alternates.
DTC busses will skip their usual central stops and end at places like Shivaji Stadium instead.
Quick tips if you're out and about
If you run into trouble or get stuck, Delhi Police have helplines at 011-25844444, 1095 (traffic), or just dial 112 for emergencies.
Plan ahead—and keep an eye out for detour signs so your plans don't get derailed!