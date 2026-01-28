Delhi's Beating Retreat 2026: Here's your traffic heads-up India Jan 28, 2026

Heads up if you're in Delhi this week—major road closures are coming for the Beating Retreat rehearsal (Tuesday and Wednesday, 4-6pm) and the main event (Thursday, 2-9:30pm) at Vijay Chowk.

The city center is going to be tricky to navigate during these hours.