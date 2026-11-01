Delhi's borders packed as GRAP-1 bars BS-IV vehicles from outside
India
Delhi's borders are packed today, thanks to fresh GRAP-1 restrictions kicking in from November 1, 2026.
To tackle the city's air pollution, vehicles from outside Delhi that are BS-IV or older aren't allowed in.
But if you're driving a CNG or electric vehicle (or in an ambulance) you're good to go.
Delhi restricts construction, office attendance halved
It's not just about cars: outdoor construction is mostly paused, parking fees are higher, and only one-half the office staff can show up in person.
Restaurants have switched from coal and firewood to cleaner fuels like electricity or gas.
These steps will stick around until February 28, 2027 - all part of Delhi's plan to clear the air for everyone.