Delhi's Census 2027 house-listing phase nears completion, over 95% surveyed
India
Delhi's big Census 2027 house-listing phase is nearly finished, with more than 95% of homes already surveyed as of June 10, 2026.
The count wraps up in MCD areas on June 14, 2026.
This round focused on gathering details about housing conditions and basic amenities across the city.
Outer North tops coverage at 99.14%
Outer North district leads with a standout 99.14% coverage, while North West and Central North are close behind at over 98%.
South West, West and Old Delhi also crossed the 97% mark.
Next up: the main population count kicks off in February 2027 to dig deeper into who lives where and how.