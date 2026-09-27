Delhi's Central Vista to vacate Shastri, Krishi Bhawans September 2026
Big changes are coming to Delhi's Central Vista.
By September 2026, the old Shastri and Krishi Bhawan buildings are set to be vacated, with sleek new secretariat towers, now called Kartavya Bhawans, scheduled for April 2028.
The idea is to bring government ministries together in one place for smoother coordination and better office spaces, a move that started back in 2019.
Project ₹13,169.61cr includes metro access, parking
This massive project has a budget of ₹13,169.61 crore and includes upgrades like better metro access and more parking.
The design team is making sure the new buildings fit in with Central Vista's iconic look, blending history with modern needs.
Some ministries have already moved into their new offices, while other big additions, like the new Parliament building, are also part of the plan.