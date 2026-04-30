Delhi's civic body rolls out heat wave action plan 2026

MCD issues sanitation staff safety measures

To keep sanitation workers safe, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is rationalizing sanitation staff working hours and handing out oral rehydration salts (ORS) kits.

Contractors must provide shade and water at work sites.

Even designated dog-feeding points will have water, so both people and pets get a break from the heat.

Plus departments will nominate nodal officers to oversee the measures.