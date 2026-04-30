Delhi's civic body rolls out heat wave action plan 2026
India
Delhi's civic body is rolling out extra measures to help everyone cope with the rising heat.
Expect drinking-water facilities in public parks and air coolers in waiting areas of health facilities, all part of the city's new Heat Wave Action Plan for 2026.
MCD issues sanitation staff safety measures
To keep sanitation workers safe, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is rationalizing sanitation staff working hours and handing out oral rehydration salts (ORS) kits.
Contractors must provide shade and water at work sites.
Even designated dog-feeding points will have water, so both people and pets get a break from the heat.
Plus departments will nominate nodal officers to oversee the measures.