Delhi's CM Shri schools see more than 100,000 applicants

Delhi CM Shri seats and dates

There are 4,450 seats up for grabs in class six across all 75 schools, while class nine offers just 1,540 seats in only 27 schools.

Class 11 seat numbers will be set after class 10 results come out.

Entrance tests for classes six and nine happened on April 13 (results by the end of April), and the class 11 exam is scheduled for May 7 (results by the end of May).

Despite some website hiccups early on, the admission process is expected to wrap up smoothly this month.