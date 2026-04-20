Delhi's CM Shri schools see more than 100,000 applicants
CM Shri schools are seeing huge interest this year, with more than 100,000 students applying for just a few thousand spots in classes six, nine, and 11.
The schools, notified by the Delhi government during 2025-26 and launched by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in February this year, have quickly become a popular choice.
Delhi CM Shri seats and dates
There are 4,450 seats up for grabs in class six across all 75 schools, while class nine offers just 1,540 seats in only 27 schools.
Class 11 seat numbers will be set after class 10 results come out.
Entrance tests for classes six and nine happened on April 13 (results by the end of April), and the class 11 exam is scheduled for May 7 (results by the end of May).
Despite some website hiccups early on, the admission process is expected to wrap up smoothly this month.