Delhi's cold wave to continue till January 6: IMD
Delhi is in for a chilly start to 2025, with the IMD predicting a cold wave from January 2-5.
Cold wave conditions—meaning minimum temperatures could fall 4.5°C to 6.5°C below normal—are forecast, and dense fog is expected to stick around until January 6—so don't be surprised by those extra-foggy mornings.
Why bother?
This cold snap isn't just about bundling up—travel could get tricky with visibility dropping to just 500m at key spots like Safdarjung and Palam.
Health risks may increase, especially for those sensitive to the cold.
On top of that, Delhi's air quality remains "very poor" (AQI: 380), so it's advisable to stay indoors when you can and take care of yourself during this stretch.