Delhi's cold wave to continue till January 6: IMD

This cold snap isn't just about bundling up—travel could get tricky with visibility dropping to just 500m at key spots like Safdarjung and Palam.

Health risks may increase, especially for those sensitive to the cold.

On top of that, Delhi's air quality remains "very poor" (AQI: 380), so it's advisable to stay indoors when you can and take care of yourself during this stretch.