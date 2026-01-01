Next Article
Maharashtra: Young mother and son found dead in well
A sad incident shook Beed district on Wednesday, as 23-year-old Prajakta Darade and her three-and-a-half-year-old son Vedant were found dead in a well located around 300 meters from the house.
The two had gone missing after leaving home that morning, prompting worried family members to search the area.
Family's search and tough recovery
After hours of searching, Prajakta's body was discovered first, leading to a call for police help.
Recovering Vedant's body proved difficult—authorities had to use electric pumps to drain the well before finding him later that night.
Police are now investigating what led to this tragedy.