Delhi's cow shelters are over capacity for the 1st time

Overcrowding means more cows wandering Delhi's streets

Every year, thousands of stray cows are rounded up, but illegal dairies keep making things worse (322 were shut down just last year).

To help out, the MCD wants to reopen the Acharya Sushil Muni shelter and build more facilities soon.

Until then, overcrowding means more cows wandering Delhi's streets—putting both animals and people at risk.