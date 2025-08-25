Next Article
Delhi's cow shelters are over capacity for the 1st time
Delhi's four main cow shelters are officially over capacity, with 20,485 cows squeezed into spaces built for 19,838.
This isn't new—the city hasn't added any fresh shelters in over 25 years.
Things got so tight that at an MCD meeting last week (August 20), officials said shelters have started turning away new cattle.
Overcrowding means more cows wandering Delhi's streets
Every year, thousands of stray cows are rounded up, but illegal dairies keep making things worse (322 were shut down just last year).
To help out, the MCD wants to reopen the Acharya Sushil Muni shelter and build more facilities soon.
Until then, overcrowding means more cows wandering Delhi's streets—putting both animals and people at risk.