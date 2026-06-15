Delhi's digital 2027 census logs provisional 2.3cr residents so far

South West leads with 6.2L households

South West Delhi leads in households (6.2 lakh) and total houses (over 8.2 lakh), while New Delhi trails with only about 63,000 households and a little over one lakh houses.

Out of all households counted, 55 lakh in total, just 3% used self-enumeration.

This census is happening in two phases; the final numbers will drop after phase two wraps up in February 2027.

Comparing this data to older censuses isn't straightforward since district boundaries have changed since 2011.