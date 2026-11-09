Delhi's Diwali firecracker sales jump nearly 30% to ₹300cr
India
Even with Delhi's air quality in the spotlight, firecracker sales during this Diwali shot up to around ₹300 crore, a nearly 30% jump from last year, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).
Shops actually ran out of stock before Diwali, showing just how strong the demand still is.
Approval delays hamper green crackers adoption
Traders were eager to sell more eco-friendly green crackers, but ran into problems like short selling windows and slow license approvals.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said smoother permissions and better stock could really help green crackers catch on in the future.
These green versions are designed to pollute less than regular firecrackers, something Delhi could definitely use more of next festival season.