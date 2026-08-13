Delhi's draft Master Plan 2047 proposes 4 million affordable homes
India
Delhi's draft Master Plan 2047 is aiming big: 4 million new homes by 2047, with a focus on affordable, smaller apartments, and sustainable building.
Most of these will pop up in areas like Land Pooling zones and near transit hubs, making city living more accessible.
Delhi proposal awaits central government approval
The plan wants to upgrade slums and unauthorized colonies, so people get better infrastructure and safer housing.
There's also a push for affordable rentals (think hostels and dorms for students and workers) and eco-friendly materials to keep things green.
To prevent future illegal construction, higher property taxes and utility charges are on the table.
The proposal is waiting for central government approval before it kicks off.