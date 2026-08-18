Delhi's education and health budgets rose 80-87% but spending lagged
India
Delhi has been talking big about boosting education and health, with budget allocations rising by about 80-87% between 2017-18 and 2024-25.
But here's the catch: actual spending hasn't kept up.
Even during COVID-19, when health funds shot up and education spending was disrupted, much of the money stayed unused.
The gap between what's promised and what's spent is still pretty wide.
Ravi Duggal says delays stall spending
Ravi Duggal says procurement delays, unfilled jobs for teachers and health care workers, and slow processes are a big part of the problem.
So even though there's more money on paper, it doesn't always reach classrooms or hospitals where it matters most.