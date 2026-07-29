Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 mandates electric 2-wheeler registration from 2028

Delhi just rolled out its Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, and it's a pretty big deal.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says the goal is to make Delhi's transport system cleaner and greener, backed by a hefty ₹7,000 crore budget (with a total plan of ₹15,000 crore).

Here's the headline move: from April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be allowed to register in the city.