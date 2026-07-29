Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 mandates electric 2-wheeler registration from 2028
Delhi just rolled out its Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, and it's a pretty big deal.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says the goal is to make Delhi's transport system cleaner and greener, backed by a hefty ₹7,000 crore budget (with a total plan of ₹15,000 crore).
Here's the headline move: from April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be allowed to register in the city.
Buyer incentives, 30% school bus target
If you're thinking about switching to an electric scooter or bike, there's a sweet incentive: ₹30,000 off for buyers and another ₹10,000 if you scrap your old ride.
The policy also brings school busses into the mix for the first time ever; Delhi wants 30% of them to go electric by 2030.
Easier charging approvals and battery tracking
To make all this work smoothly, Delhi is ramping up charging stations with easier approvals and digital monitoring.
Plus, there's a new focus on tracking batteries and making sure they're recycled properly, so going electric means being kinder to the planet too.