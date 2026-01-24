Delhi's getting a glow-up for the AI Impact Summit 2026

Delhi is fast-tracking road repairs and upgrades in South Delhi as it gets ready to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam from February 19-20, 2026. The focus is on fixing key routes between the airport, hotels, and summit venues so delegates have a smooth ride.

What's happening on the ground? The Public Works Department is patching up footpaths, fixing drains and potholes, and even adding marble lion statues at Bhikaji Cama Place.

It's all about making sure the city looks sharp and runs smoothly when global tech leaders roll in.

Who's showing up? Over 70 big names in AI—including Sundar Pichai (Google), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Demis Hassabis (DeepMind), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), and Mukesh Ambani—will be there to talk about everything from robotics to finance.

Expect plenty of buzz around new tech ideas.