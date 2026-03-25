Delhi's 'green budget' allocates ₹22,236 crore to environment

Funds for EVs, native trees, and air quality monitoring

The plan announces a carbon credit monetisation scheme and major pollution control tools: think mechanical sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers (₹300 crore).

The city's municipal body gets ₹204 crore to fight pollution directly. Plus, there's ₹200 crore to push electric vehicles under the new EV Policy 2.0.

There are also funds for better air monitoring systems (with help from the World Bank on tech upgrades) and planting 3.5 million native trees over four years.