Delhi's 'green budget' allocates ₹22,236 crore to environment
Delhi just dropped its "Green Budget," with ₹22,236 crore set aside to tackle pollution, boost forests, and support cleaner transport.
That's more than 20% of the city's total budget and a 62.7% increase in the environment and forest sector allocation (₹822 crore, up from ₹505 crore last year).
The main goal? Make Delhi healthier and greener for everyone.
Funds for EVs, native trees, and air quality monitoring
The plan announces a carbon credit monetisation scheme and major pollution control tools: think mechanical sweepers, anti-smog guns, and water sprinklers (₹300 crore).
The city's municipal body gets ₹204 crore to fight pollution directly. Plus, there's ₹200 crore to push electric vehicles under the new EV Policy 2.0.
There are also funds for better air monitoring systems (with help from the World Bank on tech upgrades) and planting 3.5 million native trees over four years.