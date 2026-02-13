Delhi's homeless evicted ahead of AI summit; locals, activists protest

Concerns over livelihoods and belongings

Officials say these evictions are for the winter season and public cleanliness, but many homeless residents feel unsettled and anxious.

Some, like Mahipal and Reshma, worry about losing their belongings or missing out on daily earnings.

Even local hawkers along Mathura Road have had to pack up until after the summit, fearing for their livelihoods.

For many affected, this sudden move means more uncertainty just as the world's eyes turn to Delhi.