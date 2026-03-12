Delhi's hottest early March day in 15 years
Delhi hit a scorching 36.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, making it the city's hottest early March day since 2011 and a full eight degrees above normal.
Some spots like Ayanagar and Delhi Ridge were even toastier, crossing 37 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is keeping a close eye as these temperatures are way higher than usual for this time of year.
Rain on way, but no respite from pollution
If you've been sweating it out, there's some relief ahead: IMD says light rain or drizzle is possible in parts of the NCR (notably Gurugram and Noida) around March 15-17, which could lower maximum temperatures to about 30-32 degrees Celsius.
Still, air quality isn't great—Delhi's AQI was at a "poor" 244 on Wednesday (March 11, 2026) and probably won't improve much until after March 14.
So hang in there; cooler weather (and hopefully better air) is on the way!