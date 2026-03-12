Delhi's hottest early March day in 15 years

Rain on way, but no respite from pollution

If you've been sweating it out, there's some relief ahead: IMD says light rain or drizzle is possible in parts of the NCR (notably Gurugram and Noida) around March 15-17, which could lower maximum temperatures to about 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Still, air quality isn't great—Delhi's AQI was at a "poor" 244 on Wednesday (March 11, 2026) and probably won't improve much until after March 14.

So hang in there; cooler weather (and hopefully better air) is on the way!