Delhi's IGI plans 7.7-km driverless air train, officials say

IGI APM to ease terminal transfers

The APM aims to cut down on shuttle bus hassles and speed up transfers between terminals.

Stations will be right near terminal entrances and transport hubs. If you're catching a connecting flight, your ride is free; others pay a fee.

Indian firms are likely to handle construction while international players may provide the technology, taking inspiration from cities like Seoul and Zurich.

The goal: turn IGI into a global transit hub with smoother connections for all travelers.