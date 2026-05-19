Delhi's IGI plans 7.7-km driverless air train, officials say
Delhi's IGI Airport is planning what airport officials say will be India's first airport air train system of this scale, with operations expected in about 30 months, a 7.7-km driverless train that connects Terminal 1, Terminals 2 and 3, Aerocity, and the cargo area.
The project will cost around ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 crore and is funded by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
It's designed to make airport travel way easier for everyone.
IGI APM to ease terminal transfers
The APM aims to cut down on shuttle bus hassles and speed up transfers between terminals.
Stations will be right near terminal entrances and transport hubs. If you're catching a connecting flight, your ride is free; others pay a fee.
Indian firms are likely to handle construction while international players may provide the technology, taking inspiration from cities like Seoul and Zurich.
The goal: turn IGI into a global transit hub with smoother connections for all travelers.