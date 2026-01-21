Delhi's indoor air is almost as bad as outside, says new study
A Hindustan Times field experiment by three reporters found that indoor air pollution in Delhi is nearly as bad as what's outside, with PM2.5 levels hitting 3 to 8 times the safe limit—even inside a school in Rohini and AIIMS wards, though a Vikaspuri home with a continuously running air purifier recorded much lower levels.
The three reporters logged air quality from January 14-20 at a school in Rohini, AIIMS wards, and a Vikaspuri home.
Even "safe" spaces aren't safe
Most locations did not meet India's safety standard of 60 ug/m3 for PM2.5; a Vikaspuri home with a continuously running air purifier recorded much lower levels.
Classrooms hit 432 ug/m3 and some hospital wards ranged from 193 to 328 ug/m3—basically matching outdoor pollution thanks to leaky windows and ventilation.
Areas meant for vulnerable people like cancer patients or kids weren't spared.
Air purifiers help—but not everyone has them
Rooms with nonstop air purifiers got PM2.5 down to much safer levels (18-40 ug/m3).
Dr. Rakesh Kumar president of the Society for Indoor Environment called the findings "alarming," adding that dirty AC filters can make things even worse.