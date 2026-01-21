Delhi's indoor air is almost as bad as outside, says new study India Jan 21, 2026

A Hindustan Times field experiment by three reporters found that indoor air pollution in Delhi is nearly as bad as what's outside, with PM2.5 levels hitting 3 to 8 times the safe limit—even inside a school in Rohini and AIIMS wards, though a Vikaspuri home with a continuously running air purifier recorded much lower levels.

The three reporters logged air quality from January 14-20 at a school in Rohini, AIIMS wards, and a Vikaspuri home.