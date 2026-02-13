Delhi's Lok Adalat can help you reduce old traffic fines

How to get your fines reduced or waived

If your challan is for things like speeding, skipping red lights, or not wearing a helmet (and it's still pending as of October 31, 2025), you're in.

Drunk driving and hit-and-run cases aren't covered.

Register online as directed on traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/lokadalat—just download the form from traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/lokadalat (limited slots!),

bring your vehicle documents, and a Lok Adalat bench may reduce or waive fines; if a settlement is reached, the revised fine can be paid the same day and a receipt collected.