Delhi's Lok Adalat can help you reduce old traffic fines
Got traffic fines piling up in Delhi? Here's your chance to clear them for less—Delhi Traffic Police and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) are holding a National Lok Adalat on February 14, 10am-4pm across major court complexes and community centers.
You can settle pending challans at discounted rates, all in one go.
How to get your fines reduced or waived
If your challan is for things like speeding, skipping red lights, or not wearing a helmet (and it's still pending as of October 31, 2025), you're in.
Drunk driving and hit-and-run cases aren't covered.
Register online as directed on traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/lokadalat—just download the form from traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/lokadalat (limited slots!),
bring your vehicle documents, and a Lok Adalat bench may reduce or waive fines; if a settlement is reached, the revised fine can be paid the same day and a receipt collected.
Why you shouldn't miss this opportunity
This is a rare shot to get old fines reduced or waived at possibly lower cost—and skip long waits or court hassles.
If you've been putting off those payments, now's probably the best time to sort it out.