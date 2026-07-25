Delhi's longest ever internet shutdown ends after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Delhi went through its longest-ever internet shutdown, repeatedly suspended over five days, from July 20 to 25, 2026.

The blackout happened during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests demanding now former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The final extension was supposed to last until midnight on July 25, but ended early after Pradhan announced he was stepping down and CJP called off the protest.