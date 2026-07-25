Delhi's longest ever internet shutdown ends after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
Delhi went through its longest-ever internet shutdown, repeatedly suspended over five days, from July 20 to 25, 2026.
The blackout happened during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests demanding now former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The final extension was supposed to last until midnight on July 25, but ended early after Pradhan announced he was stepping down and CJP called off the protest.
SFLC.in challenges 1.5km Delhi shutdown
The shutdown hit a busy 1.5-km radius around Jantar Mantar, including Janpath Market near Connaught Place, way longer than earlier disruptions during the Citizenship Amendment Act protests or farmers' protests.
To stay connected, protesters switched to Bluetooth-based apps like Bitchat Mesh.
Meanwhile, rights group SFLC.in challenged the legality of these shutdowns in the Delhi High Court, raising questions about digital rights in protest situations.