Delhi's LPG crisis: Restaurants shut, samosas now cost ₹12 each
A sudden LPG shortage in Delhi (thanks to conflicts in West Asia) has forced at least 12 restaurants to shut their kitchens.
There are reports of black-market cylinder prices up to ₹5,000, and cylinder selling prices of about ₹2,100-₹2,200 in Delhi.
Many eateries are scrambling just to keep going.
Can we still get butter chicken?
Popular spots like Kashmir Chur Chur Naan are running on a single gas cylinder instead of their usual three or four, and the Delhi High Court canteen briefly paused main courses after running out of cooking gas, but services resumed later the same day after a fresh LPG supply was arranged.
Menus everywhere are shrinking (no more butter chicken or sizzlers for now) and samosas just got pricier at ₹12 each.
Most restaurants only have a few days' gas left, says the National Restaurant Association of India.
Induction cooktops and tandours
Owners are getting creative with induction cooktops and charcoal tandoors, but it's not easy.
The restaurant association warned that the organized sector alone could face daily losses of about ₹600-₹700 crore, a tough blow for local businesses already stretched thin by global issues.