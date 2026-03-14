Delhi's LPG crisis: Restaurants shut, samosas now cost ₹12 each

Can we still get butter chicken?

Popular spots like Kashmir Chur Chur Naan are running on a single gas cylinder instead of their usual three or four, and the Delhi High Court canteen briefly paused main courses after running out of cooking gas, but services resumed later the same day after a fresh LPG supply was arranged.

Menus everywhere are shrinking (no more butter chicken or sizzlers for now) and samosas just got pricier at ₹12 each.

Most restaurants only have a few days' gas left, says the National Restaurant Association of India.