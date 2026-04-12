Delhi's main airport releases footage of aggressive stray dog incidents
India
Delhi's main airport just dropped recorded footage showing recent dog bite incidents on its premises.
Airport officials are urging everyone to steer clear of stray dogs, since some have been acting aggressively.
They say passenger safety is a top priority and they are teaming up with authorities to find a long-term fix.
Delhi airport reports 31 dog bites
Since January 2026, there have been 31 reported dog bites at the airport, 24 of which involved airport staff across all terminals.
If you spot an aggressive dog, the airport wants you to let security or its helpline know. Do not try handling it yourself.