Delhi's March heat is way above normal
India
Delhi is seeing March temperatures way above normal, with highs reaching 31.5°C and set to climb to 34°C in the next few days.
Clear skies and strong winds are sticking around, making it feel like summer has arrived early.
Air quality in 'poor' zone
The heat isn't just uncomfortable—the air quality is in the 'poor' zone (AQI hit 216), especially in spots like Punjabi Bagh.
With Holi coming up, the article advises everyone to stay hydrated, avoid being out midday, and watch out for dust and breathing issues as strong winds stir things up.