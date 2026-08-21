Delhi's Master Plan 2047 aims to protect 1,459 heritage sites
India
Delhi's new Master Plan 2047 is stepping up to save 1,459 heritage spots (think World Heritage Sites and old neighborhoods) from being lost to neglect and messy renovations.
The plan calls for regular check-ups and smarter conservation so these landmarks can stick around, all while making space for tourism and city growth.
MPD-2047 proposes heritage cells, adaptive reuse
MPD-2047 wants local authorities to set up "heritage cells" that'll handle everything from managing these sites to organizing cultural events and funding repairs.
Key areas like the Walled City, Chandni Chowk, and Lutyens's Bungalow Zone get extra focus as "heritage zones."
The plan also encourages giving old buildings new life through adaptive reuse, keeping their unique look but allowing updates that respect their history.