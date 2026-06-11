Delhi's Mayapuri factory fire collapses part of the building, contained
India
A fire broke out Thursday morning at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area, causing part of the building to collapse.
The blaze started on the first and second floors of a four-story steel-cutting and packing unit.
Firefighters rushed in with 18 fire trucks and managed to contain the flames by early afternoon.
No injuries or deaths reported
Despite the intense fire and some portions of the first and second floors collapsed, everyone made it out safely; no injuries or deaths were reported.
The ground floor and basement stayed untouched.