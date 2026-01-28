Delhi's Monday traffic: Rain + security = major jams

Why should you care?

If you were out and about, chances are you got stuck somewhere. Key roads like Janpath saw phased closures from noon to late evening, while Akbar Road and Raisina Road faced evening restrictions around the Beating Retreat rehearsal—some spots even had cars towed if parked wrong.

To dodge the chaos, commuters were told to avoid central routes and use Ring Road or Aurobindo Marg instead.

If you're planning to head out during big events or bad weather, checking for traffic updates is a real lifesaver!