Delhi's Namo Yamuna river cruise set to launch before May
India
Delhi is getting its own river cruise soon!
The Namo Yamuna boat will start taking people on one-hour scenic rides along a 5-km stretch of the Yamuna between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, with the launch now planned before May end, after a short delay.
Air conditioned electric boat with bio-digester
The boat is air-conditioned, eco-friendly touches like a bio-digester toilet, and runs on electric motors for a quieter ride.
Cruises will run from 9am to 7pm with tickets likely around ₹500 per person.
Besides offering great views of the ghats, this project aims to boost tourism and support efforts to clean up the river.