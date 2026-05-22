Delhi's Nand Nagri heat: apps 42C, thermal cameras 65C readings
India
Delhi's Nand Nagri is facing a brutal heat wave, while weather apps say it's 42 Celsius; thermal cameras are picking up surface temperatures over 65 Celsius on roads and cars.
That's a huge gap, and it means official data often misses how hot things really get outdoors.
Heat disrupts life, trees could cool
The extreme heat isn't just numbers; it's making daily life tough.
Student Arshi describes kids struggling in overheated classrooms, power cuts ruining sleep, and older folks dealing with health issues without much help.
The rising heat to fewer trees and more concrete, so planting more green cover could actually cool things down by up to 20 Celsius.