Delhi's Nangloi woman allegedly died by suicide, mother alleges abuse
India
A 26-year-old woman in Delhi's Nangloi area allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.
Her mother says the husband abused her while drunk, and the couple had been married for just two-and-a-half years.
The woman leaves behind a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.
Videos prompt police case against husband
Police found two videos recorded by the woman before her death, one where she tearfully asked her parents to care for her child.
The autopsy showed no signs of foul play.
Based on these videos and family statements, police have registered a case against her husband under Section 85 of the BNS Act; he is currently hospitalized with a serious head injury from an accident.
The investigation is ongoing.