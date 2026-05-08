Delhi's NDMC to deploy robots this monsoon to inspect drains
Delhi's NDMC is rolling out robots this monsoon to check underground drains and spot blockages before they cause flooding headaches.
The tech upgrade is part of NDMC's 2026 Monsoon Action Plan, which Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal says supports the Prime Minister's push for smarter, more efficient cities.
NDMC estimates 43 cr drainage upgrade
Robotic inspections are already 85% done at key spots like Q Point near Taj Mansingh. Next year, NDMC wants to cover even more ground, up to 3,200 meters, with an estimated cost of ₹43 crore.
They're also adding sensor-based flood alerts at trouble spots like Purana Qila, plus setting up permanent pumps, trimming trees, and running awareness drives on waste and disease prevention.
All in all, it's a pretty tech-savvy approach to keeping Delhi dry this rainy season.