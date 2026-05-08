Delhi's NDMC to deploy robots this monsoon to inspect drains

NDMC estimates 43 cr drainage upgrade

Robotic inspections are already 85% done at key spots like Q Point near Taj Mansingh. Next year, NDMC wants to cover even more ground, up to 3,200 meters, with an estimated cost of ₹43 crore.

They're also adding sensor-based flood alerts at trouble spots like Purana Qila, plus setting up permanent pumps, trimming trees, and running awareness drives on waste and disease prevention.

All in all, it's a pretty tech-savvy approach to keeping Delhi dry this rainy season.