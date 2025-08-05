Delhi's new bill aims to regulate private school fee hikes
Delhi just rolled out a new bill to keep private school fees in check.
The idea? More transparency, less surprise hikes, and a bigger say for parents.
Schools now have to propose their fees three years in advance and can only change them once every three years, with all changes needing committee approval.
What happens if schools don't follow the rules?
If a school tries to hike fees without permission, they could be fined between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh—double that if they do it again.
Expelling or harassing students over unpaid fees will cost schools ₹50,000 per student.
And during any fee disputes, schools can't charge more than last year's amount.
Parents get a say in all this
Parents finally get an official seat at the table when it comes to setting school fees.
The government says this should stop unfair hikes and endless legal battles over money.
Some critics worry it could backfire, but for now, the focus is on making things fairer for families.