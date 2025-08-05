After successful combat debut, India to buy more BrahMos missiles India Aug 05, 2025

India is gearing up to buy a lot more BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles after they proved their worth in Operation Sindoor this May.

Both the Navy and Air Force will get upgraded versions, thanks to how well the missile performed during a tense four-day conflict that began with a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025.