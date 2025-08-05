After successful combat debut, India to buy more BrahMos missiles
India is gearing up to buy a lot more BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles after they proved their worth in Operation Sindoor this May.
Both the Navy and Air Force will get upgraded versions, thanks to how well the missile performed during a tense four-day conflict that began with a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025.
BrahMos's 1st-ever combat use and its aftermath
BrahMos missiles were used for the first time in actual combat, hitting Pakistani military targets with impressive accuracy.
Prime Minister Modi called it a proud moment for Indian-made defense tech, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the missile was "instrumental" to mission success.
The buzz around BrahMos has even caught global attention, with over a dozen countries now interested—so this move could boost India's standing as a defense exporter too.