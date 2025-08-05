Delhi: 3 men dressed as sadhus rob passenger in cab

They had already sold the ring to a goldsmith

After the victim filed a report, police checked CCTV footage to track down the auto-rickshaw and arrested Vinod Kamat near Ashok Park Metro Station.

The other two—Birju and his son Kabir—were found in Punjabi Bagh. All three admitted to the robbery.

They had already sold the ring to a goldsmith for ₹26,000; he melted it down but later handed over the gold and stones after being caught.

Police are still checking if this group is linked to similar crimes.