Delhi's new ration card rules: women as heads of households India Feb 12, 2026

Delhi just rolled out new ration card rules: now, the eldest woman in each family will be listed as the official head of household.

If the age of the sole female member in the family is below 18 years, the eldest man steps in.

The income limit for applicants has also gone up from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh a year.