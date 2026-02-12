Delhi's new ration card rules: women as heads of households
India
Delhi just rolled out new ration card rules: now, the eldest woman in each family will be listed as the official head of household.
If the age of the sole female member in the family is below 18 years, the eldest man steps in.
The income limit for applicants has also gone up from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh a year.
Women will get more say and visibility in public systems
This move is all about giving women more say and visibility in public systems.
Alongside stricter eligibility—like excluding families with certain assets or higher electricity use—the city aims to make food support fairer and more targeted.
District committees will handle applications, and new grievance redressal teams are being set up so beneficiaries can get help if they need it.