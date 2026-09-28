Delhi's Parvesh Verma filmed slapping Sahib Singh sparking political row
India
Delhi's public works department minister Parvesh Verma was filmed slapping a man named Sahib Singh during a road inspection on September 27.
The clip quickly set off a political row, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) triggering a war of words, and BJP leader Tajinder Bagga sharing background details about Singh.
Sahib Singh had June 2 FIR
Singh, who had previously been arrested in another case and separately noted a 2 June 2026 FIR/complaint about an alleged assault on a municipal worker, was recording on mobile while Verma inspected the road ahead of an event planned for October 5.
Verma defended his actions by saying Singh used foul language and disrupted public work, while the incident triggered a war of words with AAP.