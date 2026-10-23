Delhi's People Against SIR demand Gyanesh Kumar removal, end SIR
India
Delhi saw a major protest march today as the People Against SIR alliance hit the streets, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The march started at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and is moving toward Jantar Mantar.
Delhi traffic diversions and extra security
Traffic diversions are active around Connaught Place, Nehru Place, and nearby spots, so if you're heading out, check Delhi Traffic Police updates before you go.
On top of that, the home ministry has extended extra security in Delhi until October 31 with 273 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies deployed.
With political tensions running high and more protests possible, officials are focused on keeping things peaceful.