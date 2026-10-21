Delhi's Pink Saheli smart card failures force ₹60 replacement fees

Smart cards were introduced in March this year, and the switch from paper tickets to smart cards was supposed to take place on October 1, but some conductors are still handing out paper tickets because of tech glitches.

Students like Raunak have had to replace cards that worked in some busses and not in others, while Antara has had to replace cards that never worked at all.

With card-issuing hubs slashed from 70 to just 38 across the city, there are long queues, and everyone's left waiting for answers.